PV Narasimha Rao remembered on 16th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would remain etched in the countrys history forever as a staunch reformer, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:16 IST
Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would remain etched in the country's history forever as a staunch reformer, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Recalling the former PM on his death anniversary on Wednesday, the CM in a release said the country is enjoying the results of reforms ushered in by PV Narasimha Rao in the field of education, economy, land, administration and other sectors.

The CM noted that the firm attitude put forth by Narasimha Rao in internal security and external affairs, diplomacy had strengthened the countrys unity, integrity and sovereignty. Rao further said his government was conducting PV's year-long centenary celebrations with a lot of responsibility and respect and as a befitting tribute to the polyglot, multifaceted and the great administrator.

Meanwhile, Council Chairman Sri Gutta Sukhendar Reddy, Assembly Speaker Sri Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Home Minister Sri Mahmood Ali, CM's daughter and MLS K Kavitha and other dignitaries fondly remembered the contributions of the former Prime Minister. Political leaders along with the daughter of PV Narasimha Rao, Vani and son PV Prabhakar Rao paid tributes to the former PM at PV Ghat.PTI GDK ROH ROH

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

