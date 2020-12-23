'Why Mamata govt hasn't released Rs 6,000 annuity sum to farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?' asks Dilip Ghosh
Slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday posed a question as to why hasn't the Mamata Banerjee government released the Rs 6,000 annuity sum to farmers of the state under the Centre's Government Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "The TMC is following the BJP by doing a roadshow at the same place. But they must follow the good examples. Why haven't they released the Rs 6,000 annuity sum to farmers of the state under the Central govt's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?" he asked.
"If didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to refute the statistics and numbers related to West Bengal which were presented by the Union Home Minister, then she is welcome to present them publicly and explain them in a dissected manner, to the public," he added. Meanwhile, Agnimitra Paul, West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha President has been showcaused by the party for making anti-party and derogatory remarks by Bengal State President Dilip Ghosh.
"It has been observed that on December 18, 2020, you have ventured to give bytes to the electronic media, which constitute derogatory and anti-party statements reflecting severe anti-organisation sentiments which go directly against decisions taken by the party," letter written to Paul stated. (ANI)
