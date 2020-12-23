Left Menu
Congress leader Madan Lal Sharma passes away

Jammu, Dec 23 PTI Veteran Congress leader and former minister Madan Lal Sharma passed away at a private hospital in Katra on Wednesday morning. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee chief G A Mir expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran leader, saying his death has created a great void in the party.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:45 IST
Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former minister Madan Lal Sharma passed away at a private hospital in Katra on Wednesday morning. The 68-year-old is survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

He was first elected as MLA in 1983 and again in 1987 from Chhamb consitituency on Congress mandate, a party spokesman said. He became minister in the NC-Congress coalition government in 1988.He was again elected from Akhnoor in 2002 and became a minister in the PDP-Congress government. Sharma was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Jammu- Poonch seat in 2004 and 2009. However, he lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

''His death is being widely mourned in political and social circles.The entire rank and file of the party has deeply mourned his death and prayed for peace to the departed soul'', chief spokesperson, JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma said. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee chief G A Mir expressed sorrow over the death of the veteran leader, saying his death has created a great void in the party. Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the demise of Sharma.

“I am grieved over the passing away of Madan Lal Ji--a leader who had dedicated his whole life for the service of public welfare. As a minister also, he was accessible to the people especially to his electorate,” Bukhari observed..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

