Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK lodges complaint with TN DGP against DMK chief Stalin's son Udhayanidhi

The AIADMK on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police J K Tripathy against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging intimidatory speech in his poll campaign tantamount to infringing public peace and sought action against him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:40 IST
AIADMK lodges complaint with TN DGP against DMK chief Stalin's son Udhayanidhi

The AIADMK on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police J K Tripathy against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging intimidatory speech in his poll campaign tantamount to infringing public peace and sought action against him. Udhayanidhi, son of DMK president M K Stalin,used ''highly inappropriate, abusive language'' against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the AIADMK government in his campaign on Tuesday at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district, the ruling party's spokesperson and former MLA R M Babu Murugavel alleged in his complaint.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April- May 2021 and parties have begun an early poll campaign. Citing usage of certain Tamil words to urge people to dislodge the incumbent government, Murugavel, who is also the party's legal wing joint secretary, alleged that the speech fanned hate and was tantamount to infringing public tranquility.

Also, Udhayanidhi in his campaign in Thanjavur district, named a top ranking state police official and 'intimidated' him, which was in effect preventing a government officer from discharging his duties independently, he said. The AIADMK office-bearer sought appropriate legal action against Udhayanidhi under the Indian Penal Code.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Either impose uniform market fee at APMC yards or abolish it"

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday demanded that the state government either impose a uniform market fee at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee yards or abolish it. The traders are upset with the ...

24 injured in accident on AJC Bose Road flyover in city

Twentyfour people were injured, some of them critically, when a small truck ferrying passengers overturned on AJC Bose Road flyover in the heart of the city Wednesday, police said. The incident occured at around 4.30 PM when the speeding li...

5-month pregnant woman finishes TCS Work 10K Bengaluru

One of the many amazing stories of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020 is a five months pregnant woman completing the race in just 62 minutes. Ankita Gaur completed her TCS World 10K run on Sunday, despite being five months pregnant. Ankita, w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK coronavirus variant likely found in Hong Kong as city secures vaccine suppliesA new variant of the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain appears to have infected two st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020