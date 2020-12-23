Left Menu
Development News Edition

All arrangements in place for urban local body elections in Kangra: Official

The counting of votes will begin immediately after the vote and the results will be declared the same day as well.The Deputy Commissioner said there will be provision of soap, water and hand sanitiser for people who are coming to file nomination papers in the Returning Officers Room and a person will be appointed for this.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:23 IST
All arrangements in place for urban local body elections in Kangra: Official

The nomination process for the urban local body elections in Kangra will start from Thursday with preparations in place as per COVID-19 protocol, an official said. Kangra District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said candidates for the municipal council and nagar panchayats in Kangra district will be able to file nominations on December 24, 26 and 28 from 11 am to 3 pm on all three days.

He informed that the nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 29. On December 31, withdrawal of nominations shall be allowed from 10 am to 3 pm. Immediately after withdrawal of nomination papers, election symbols will be issued to the contesting candidates. As per the state election commission notification, the voting process will be held on January 10, 2021 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin immediately after the vote and the results will be declared the same day as well.

The Deputy Commissioner said there will be provision of soap, water and hand sanitiser for people who are coming to file nomination papers in the Returning Officer's Room and a person will be appointed for this. He said it would be compulsory for the persons presenting nomination papers to wear masks while nobody will be allowed in the chamber of Returning Officers without a face cover.

Only the candidate and one other person accompanying them will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer's Room for submitting nomination papers, the DC said. The District Election Officer said candidates contesting elections can download the nomination papers from the Commission's website.

If any COVID-19 patient or person living in quarantine wants to contest the election, they can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officer through his proposer or any other authorised person. Such persons, though, will not be allowed to go to the Returning Officer..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake measuring magnitude 4.5 recorded in central Greece

An earthquake in central Greece with a preliminary reading of 4.5 magnitude was recorded 15 km east of the town of Nafpaktos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Wednesday.The Institute said the quake was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km....

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK - health minister

Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Weve detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK, he told a media briefing.He said both are contacts o...

Darbhanga Airport should be named after poet Vidyapati, several steps needed to develop it: Nitish tells Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take a slew of steps to develop the new Darbhanga Airport and name if after renowned poet Vidyapati. Kumar, in a letter to Puri, said D...

AstraZeneca submitted data for vaccine approval, UK's Hancock says

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its COVID-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.Im delighted to be able to tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020