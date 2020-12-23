All arrangements in place for urban local body elections in Kangra: Official

The nomination process for the urban local body elections in Kangra will start from Thursday with preparations in place as per COVID-19 protocol, an official said. Kangra District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said candidates for the municipal council and nagar panchayats in Kangra district will be able to file nominations on December 24, 26 and 28 from 11 am to 3 pm on all three days.

He informed that the nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 29. On December 31, withdrawal of nominations shall be allowed from 10 am to 3 pm. Immediately after withdrawal of nomination papers, election symbols will be issued to the contesting candidates. As per the state election commission notification, the voting process will be held on January 10, 2021 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin immediately after the vote and the results will be declared the same day as well.

The Deputy Commissioner said there will be provision of soap, water and hand sanitiser for people who are coming to file nomination papers in the Returning Officer's Room and a person will be appointed for this. He said it would be compulsory for the persons presenting nomination papers to wear masks while nobody will be allowed in the chamber of Returning Officers without a face cover.

Only the candidate and one other person accompanying them will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer's Room for submitting nomination papers, the DC said. The District Election Officer said candidates contesting elections can download the nomination papers from the Commission's website.

If any COVID-19 patient or person living in quarantine wants to contest the election, they can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officer through his proposer or any other authorised person. Such persons, though, will not be allowed to go to the Returning Officer..