BJP workers attacked Communist Party workers during condolence meeting: Manik Sarkar

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the charges and alleged that his party workers were rather attacked by CPIM activists.Thirty-one CPIM supporters sustained injuries in the assault, out of which two were critically wounded and were later referred to Kolkata for treatment, Sarkar said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:51 IST
Tripura opposition leader Manik Sarkar on Wednesday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had launched a preplanned attack on Communist Party workers while they were holding a condolence meeting for people who died protesting the Centres new farm laws in Delhi. The attack took place during the meeting at the residence of Pabitra Kar, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, in Khayerpur on Monday, Sarkar told reporters.

''When the BJP activists attacked them, our workers resisted and a scuffle ensued injuring a few people. They went away to return with larger numbers. Police was informed, but the attackers could not be stopped,'' the CPI(M) politburo member said. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the charges and alleged that his party workers were rather attacked by CPI(M) activists.

Thirty-one CPI(M) supporters sustained injuries in the assault, out of which two were critically wounded and were later referred to Kolkata for treatment, Sarkar said. The BJP activists also targeted many houses of CPI(M) workers and looted shops belonging to party supporters, the leader of the opposition said.

Sarkar said, a delegation of Communist Party leaders, including four former cabinet ministers, tried to visit the spot on Tuesday but were advised against going there. Reacting to Sarkar's allegations, the BJP spokesperson said, ''We did not attack them. Instead, seven of our supporters were injured in their attack. They threw bombs on the houses of our party workers. The entire incident occurred in front of the police''.

Bhattacharya said, BJP supporters who were injured in the clash have lodged multiple police complaints..

