Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennithala urges Kerala CM to pass legislation against centre's farm laws

Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposition leader and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to bring in legislation in the state assembly to override the central farm laws.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:02 IST
Chennithala urges Kerala CM to pass legislation against centre's farm laws
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposition leader and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to bring in legislation in the state assembly to override the central farm laws. In the letter, Chennithala has urged the Kerala CM to bring in a resolution against the central government's farm laws as the first step.

"As the Governor has denied permission to convene the assembly, I urge you to bring in a legislation as agriculture is a state subject," he said in the letter. The Leader of the Opposition demanded that the cabinet should take immediate action to bring legislation similar to Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Punjab Assembly on October 20 had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to the Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills passed by the assembly. A Punjab government release had said that the assembly passed Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chhattisgarh assembly also on October 27 had approved the Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi (Amendment) Bill 2020 to negate the centre's farm laws that allowed private players to directly buy agricultural produce from farmers. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a detailed letter said that he did not refuse to accede to the request for convening the special assembly session, but 'raised some questions' and instead of replying to it, the Chief Minister 'chose to bring in extraneous issues'. In a reply to a letter by Kerala Chief Minister, the Kerala Governor said, "You will agree that as Chief Minister, it is your constitutional duty to keep the Governor fully informed about the decisions of the government and it is my right to be consulted and to counsel the government. But somehow you give information when I raise questions; otherwise, you take shelter behind vague terms, like in the current case, "to discuss some serious issues". (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpu...

India reports 24,712 new coronavirus cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq lags S&P, Dow as big tech weighs

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq lagged as investors shifted out of technology and into cheaper sectors that are poised to benefit from an eventual economic recovery.Investors also appeared to have shrugged off a t...

India records 24,712 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 24,712 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 10.12 million, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday. COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 23,788 new infections reported on average each day, acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020