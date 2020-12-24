Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Japan PM Abe may be summoned to parliament in funding case-sources

Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September, is under fire on suspicion his office helped cover the costs of dinner parties for supporters, a possible violation of funding laws that he denied when questioned in parliament last year. Abe will give a news conference on Thursday from 18:00 local time (0900 GMT), a staffer who answered the phone at his office told Reuters, without confirming whether it will be about the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:34 IST
Ex-Japan PM Abe may be summoned to parliament in funding case-sources

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may be summoned to parliament for questioning by lawmakers amid a row over a possible violation of election funding laws, several government and ruling party sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The ruling bloc is arranging to summon Abe on Friday for questioning at steering committees, the sources said on condition of anonymity. It is also considering whether to put the sessions online to open them to the public, they said. Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September, is under fire on suspicion his office helped cover the costs of dinner parties for supporters, a possible violation of funding laws that he denied when questioned in parliament last year.

Abe will give a news conference on Thursday from 18:00 local time (0900 GMT), a staffer who answered the phone at his office told Reuters, without confirming whether it will be about the issue. Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday handed a summary indictment against Abe's secretary, Hiroyuki Haikawa, but had decided not to press charges against Abe, domestic media reported.

Prosecutors had been building a case against the 61-year-old over unreported funds involving as much as 40 million yen ($386,210). Haikawa was not immediately available for comment.

Abe had appeared for voluntary questioning on Monday about the issue and again denied his involvement, media said. The issue risks hurting current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe's right-hand man during his 2012-2020 tenure and defended him in parliament

($1 = 103.5700 yen)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Bella Ciao’ goes Punjabi with sounds of farmers protesting

Bella Ciao, the anthem of resistance across the world, now has a Punjabi version that echoes with the sounds of farmers protesting and 27-year-old Poojan Sahil who created the song cant be happier at its acceptance and success. The video of...

Ind-Ra revises FY21 GDP growth expectation to minus 7.8 pc

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its expectation for Indias FY21 gross domestic product GDP growth to negative 7.8 per cent from negative 11.8 per cent due to easing of Covid-19 headwinds and better-than-expected 2Q FY2...

Goa set for Christmas celebration with COVID-19 norms in place

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa is all set to usher in Christmas festivities from Thursday midnight with beaches already crowded and markets abuzz with last-minute shopping by parishioners. Churches and chapels in Goa, which comprises about...

Sports News Roundup: Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract; Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020