Farmers will end their protest but Cong cadres won't, says Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary remained hopeful that farmers will come forward for discussions with the government on three farm laws and end their agitation. He, however, indicated that Congress cadres will continue with the protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:25 IST
Union Minister Kailash Choudhary speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

While responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that farmers won't budge and will keep agitating till three farm laws are repealed, the Union Minister said: "Congress cadre won't stop agitating but farmers will. We are interacting with farmers while Congress and other political parties are inciting them." The Union Minister said the government is constantly monitoring the situation and engaging with farmers to resolve the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't want the agitation to stop. We maintain it is a good law for farmers. Farmers are bringing letters of support. In fact, those farmers coming to us are saying that they will sit on agitation if these laws are repealed," the Minister added. Taking on the former Congress chief for saying there is no democracy in the country and that it's only in people's imagination, Choudhary recalled emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"The world hasn't forgotten days of emergency. The country has not forgotten what went on during those times. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, democracy has flourished," added the Minister. Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra terming the government 'paapi' if they label farmers as Khalistanis, Choudhary said there are some elements that are vitiating the atmosphere and this can't be overlooked while maintaining that farmers are farmers as well that have been misled.

"We saw in media that flags were unfurled that shouldn't. Even Naxals and communists and likes of Rahul Gandhi are trying to hijack the protest but they won't be successful," stated the Minister while maintaining that borders of India are safe and secure and the Congress leader should not comment on border security unnecessarily. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government today has asked the farmer unions to give them a time and date for next round of discussions that will be held in Vigyan Bhawan with ministers.

