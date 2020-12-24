DMK carrying door-to-door campaign against AIADMK, says MP

Coimbatore, Dec 24 (PTI): DMK is carrying out a door-to- door campaign to expose the alleged corruption by Ministers from the AIADMK, said DMK MP and organising secretary R S Bharathi on Thursday. DMK president M K Stalin has already submitted a 97-page of corruption charges against the Ministers and sought a probe into them, Bharathi told reporters here after garlanding social reformer E V Ramasamy Periyar's statue on his 47th death anniversary.

Claiming that the campaign has created an awakening among the general public against the Tamil Nadu government, he said this was a clear indication of the imminent change of power. The DMK was undertaking the campaign through 16,000 gram sabha meetings across the state till January 10 to uost te AIADMK government, Bharathi said.

Later he participated in a gram sabha meeting at Malumichampatti, along with party senior leaders and Pollachi MP Shanmughasundaram..