Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger votes Sunday on path to 1st democratic power transfer

Another candidate, a former head of state who staged a coup in 2010, retired Gen. Salou Djibo, has said he is best placed to fight extremism.Ibrahim Yacoubou, a former foreign affairs minister who was kicked out of the ruling party because of indiscipline, is campaigning against corruption.

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:24 IST
Niger votes Sunday on path to 1st democratic power transfer

Niger could see its first democratic transition of power since independence in the elections being held on Sunday amid a growing threat from jihadists in the region. President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms, is stepping down, paving the way for the first peaceful transfer of power between two elected presidents since independence from France in 1960. Niger has seen four coups.

The transfer would be significant not only in Niger but also in West Africa, where leaders recently have held on for disputed third terms in Guinea and Ivory Coast. More than 7.4 million Nigeriens are registered to vote, and 30 candidates are running for president while 171 seats are being contested in the national assembly.

The next president will have to deal with major problems including extremism, poverty, displacement and corruption. Attacks by extremists affected local elections two weeks ago as Nigeria-based Boko Haram fighters killed more than 28 people in Toumour in the Diffa region the day before the vote.

Niger also faces increasing attacks from fighters linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced despite the presence of thousands of regional and international troops. Former foreign affairs minister Mohamed Bazoum with the current president's Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism is among the front runners in the election.

A teacher by training, Bazoum has promised to build boarding schools for girls to encourage them to stay in school longer, which he said would help push back the age of marriage in a country with many teenage pregnancies. Another candidate, a former head of state who staged a coup in 2010, retired Gen. Salou Djibo, has said he is best placed to fight extremism.

Ibrahim Yacoubou, a former foreign affairs minister who was kicked out of the ruling party because of indiscipline, is campaigning against corruption. But Bazoum's biggest competition comes from former President Mahamane Ousmane, who has the endorsement of opposition leader Hama Amadou, whose candidacy was rejected by the constitutional court because of a one-year prison sentence for charges of baby-trafficking. Amadou denies the charges, calling them politically motivated.

If no one candidate wins more than 50 per cent, Nigeriens will vote in a second round on February 21.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia will blow away India in second Test, predicts Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has said that the hosts will blow away India in the upcoming second Test of the four-match series, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for th...

Asian migrant workers locked up, dumped as coronavirus curbs ease

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Migrant workers in Asia are being locked up and abandoned by employers even as countries ease coronavirus curbs, say human rights groups, which are calling for better housing and...

Five-member NCLAT bench declines to reconsider decision on insolvency filing time frame

A five-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has turned down a reference made by a three-member bench seeking reconsideration of an earlier decision related to deciding the time frame for initiating insolvency pr...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020