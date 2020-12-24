Centre should listen to opposition parties: Bhujbal
Issues can not be solved if opposition is stopped from raising them, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Thursday after Congress leaders were detained in Delhi during a protest against farm laws.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:55 IST
Issues can not be solved if opposition is stopped from raising them, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Thursday after Congress leaders were detained in Delhi during a protest against farm laws. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others were detained after they staged a sit-in protest as they were not allowed to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, said the Union government should listen to opposition parties when they raise any issue. ''You don't listen to farmers. If opposition parties try to raise the issue you stop them. How will issues be solved then?'' he asked.
He also wondered why Congress MPs and other leaders were stoppped from meeting the President. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury later met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws. PTI ENM KRK KRK
ALSO READ
Govt wants to get rid of democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Five opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of farm laws.
We sought repeal of farm laws during meeting with President; they were passed without any discussion: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The way farm bills were passed, we feel it's insult to farmers; that's why they are protesting in cold weather: Rahul Gandhi.
We told President it is critical that farm laws are taken back: Rahul Gandhi.