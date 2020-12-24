Left Menu
Development News Edition

PAGD warns against 'disrespecting' people's mandate in DDC polls

There are some disturbing reports coming about interference in democracy, in the peoples verdict, wherein the government of the day is acting in a partisan manner and in fact, becoming a participant by directly or indirectly facilitating moves by some people to attract independents towards them by confining them, Lone told reporters.Flanked by other leaders of the alliance including Abdullah, he said the government should desist from humiliating the great verdict of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as history has been witness that such endeavours end up as disasters.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:27 IST
PAGD warns against 'disrespecting' people's mandate in DDC polls

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday warned against disrespecting the people's mandate in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, saying tinkering with democracy is totally unacceptable. At the end of the first meeting of the alliance after the polls, in which it secured a majority (110 seats), PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone said there were ''disturbing'' reports of ''interference'' in the people's verdict and the ''government of the day acting in a partisan manner''.

The meeting took place at PAGD president Farooq Abdullah's Gupkar residence here. ''There are some disturbing reports coming about interference in democracy, in the people's verdict, wherein the government of the day is acting in a partisan manner and in fact, becoming a participant by directly or indirectly facilitating moves by some people to attract independents towards them by confining them,'' Lone told reporters.

Flanked by other leaders of the alliance including Abdullah, he said the government should desist from humiliating the ''great verdict'' of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as history has been witness that such endeavours end up as disasters. ''I think they should desist from this and not humiliate this great verdict of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. History is replete with examples that those who tried to humiliate the verdict of the people, ended up in a disaster. We need to respect this verdict and show respect to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Under no circumstances should democracy be tinkered with, interfered with -- that is totally unacceptable,'' Lone said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ''after so many upheavals'', have reposed their faith in democracy and ''it is incumbent upon and the onus lies on the administration to reciprocate that respect and faith in democracy''. Lone said the meeting was called to review the performance of the alliance in the maiden DDC polls in the Union Territory.

''We met and expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, to those who voted for us and even to those who did not vote for us. We express gratitude to those who came out in very large numbers to strengthen democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said. People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting, but the party was represented by its general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura.

PDP sources said Mufti was unwell and thus, could not attend the meeting..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the companys products.SolarWinds, whi...

CJI Bobde worships at Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, a temple official said. The Justice had visited the shrine in Novem...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

India, Croatia reiterate commitment to open, free and stable Indo-Pacific region

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State MoS for External Affairs, and Frano Matusic, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs, exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their commitment to an open, free and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020