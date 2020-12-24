Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Army chief meets PM Imran Khan; discusses security situation

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed external and internal security situations. The 11-party alliance has held massive rallies in major cities to seek Khans ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics.The Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:01 IST
Pak Army chief meets PM Imran Khan; discusses security situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed external and internal security situations. General Bajwa, who was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army as well as the external and internal security situation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Alleged ceasefire violations and frequent ''provocative measures'' along the Line of Control were also discussed, according to the statement. ''It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of the entire nation at all cost,'' the statement said.

The meeting was held as Opposition parties launched the second phase of its protests on Wednesday with a rally in Mardan city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to oust the Khan government. The PDM has been formed against the Pakistan Army's interference in politics and installing ''puppet'' Prime Minister Khan through a manipulated election. The 11-party alliance has held massive rallies in major cities to seek Khan's ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics.

The Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. However, the military has denied meddling in the country's politics. Khan also denies that the army helped him win the election in 2018..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28, launch NCMC for Delhi Metro's Airport Line

In an advance New Years gift to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The co...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains as stimulus delay favors tech; Alibaba slumps

Wall Streets main indexes rose in a shortened session on Thursday as technology stocks gained on the prospect of a delay to the coronavirus stimulus package, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation.Republicans ...

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a broadcast ceremony in ...

Spanish PM welcomes Brexit deal, will keep negotiating on Gibraltar

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Madrid and London would continue to negotiate an agreement on the British territory of Gibraltar on the Iberian peninsula after the Brexit trade deal clinched with the European Union on Thursday.I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020