Pak Army chief meets PM Imran Khan; discusses security situation

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed external and internal security situations. General Bajwa, who was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army as well as the external and internal security situation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Alleged ceasefire violations and frequent ''provocative measures'' along the Line of Control were also discussed, according to the statement. ''It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of the entire nation at all cost,'' the statement said.

The meeting was held as Opposition parties launched the second phase of its protests on Wednesday with a rally in Mardan city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to oust the Khan government. The PDM has been formed against the Pakistan Army's interference in politics and installing ''puppet'' Prime Minister Khan through a manipulated election. The 11-party alliance has held massive rallies in major cities to seek Khan's ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics.

The Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. However, the military has denied meddling in the country's politics. Khan also denies that the army helped him win the election in 2018..