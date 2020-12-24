Left Menu
Development News Edition

MGR remembered in TN: AIADMK vows to strive for hat-trick

BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Murugan, who was joined by scores of his party members in paying floral tributes to the iconic leader, said MGR was the force behind many from the deprived sections including himself to come up in life.AIADMK cadre, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, paid rich tributes to their late party founder.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:38 IST
MGR remembered in TN: AIADMK vows to strive for hat-trick

The ruling AIADMK paid rich tributes to its founder and late Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran on his 33rd death anniversary on Thursday, while state BJP chief L Murugan and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also remembered the Dravidian stalwart. The iconic M G Ramachandran, popularly called as 'MGR' died on December 24, 1987.

The AIADMK vowed to perpetuate Ramachandran's legacy and also resolved to strive on the path shown by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and secure a grand victory in next year's assembly polls. BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Murugan, who was joined by scores of his party members in paying floral tributes to the iconic leader, said MGR was the force behind many from the deprived sections including himself to come up in life.

AIADMK cadre, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, paid rich tributes to their late party founder. Clad in black shirts, Palaniswami, and Panneerselvam, ministers, legislators and scores of party members paid floral tributes at MGR's memorial on the Marina beach front.

Later, the leaders vowed to strive to form the AIADMK government for the third straight time in Tamil Nadu in 2021 when the polls are expected to be held in April-May. Administering the pledge, Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator, said the party would work hard to protect the true democracy created by MGR and strive to continue the good work of the leader and work on the path shown by the late Jayalalithaa.

''We will take a pledge to ensure a landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and once again set a historic record,'' Panneerselvam said administering the pledge. After the pledge, the leaders and cadres observed two minutes' silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Earlier, Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of MGR, at his camp office. Panneerselvam too paid tributes to a portrait of MGR decked with flowers and lit a candle, at his residence. The state BJP too paid respects to Ramachandran.

''MGR has been the force for many including myself to come up in life. I went to school and college wearing chappals and even partook the midday meal (scheme launched by Ramachandran), all because of him, Murugan told reporters after paying tributes. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, who has ruffled the AIADMK's feathers by staking claim to MGR's legacy, said that the only way to honour the late leader is to create a society free from the poor.

''(Our) inspiration for welfare schemes commenced forty years ago from Makkal Thilagam (leader of the masses-- MGR). The phrase ''tomorrow is ours'' (Party slogan) was given by him. The only way to honour him is to ensure there is no deprived section. We will do it. Hereafter we,'' he tweeted. PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter

Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of...

U'khand CM pays homage to Swami Sundaranand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday paid tributes to noted Himalayan photographer and ascetic Swami Sundaranand who passed away here. He captured the pristine beauty of the Himalayas through his camera and presented...

BJP vandalised DJB office, warned us over supporting farmer protest: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board DJB vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that BJP workers vandalised his office and warned him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting the protesting farmers. However, the Bharatiya...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL85 DL-FARMERS-GOVT Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks Farmer unions on govts fresh letter New Delhi Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020