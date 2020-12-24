Left Menu
UK's Farage says Brexit trade deal not perfect but is a big step forward

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday that a trade deal struck by Britain and the European Union was not perfect but represented "a big step forward". "Of course I have got concerns, but is this progress? Are we far better off than we were five years ago?

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:04 IST
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday that a trade deal struck by Britain and the European Union was not perfect but represented "a big step forward".

"Of course I have got concerns, but is this progress? Are we far better off than we were five years ago? Absolutely," Farage told Sky News.

He said his biggest worry was that he had not yet seen details of how an arbitration committee would work. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

