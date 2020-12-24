'Hurt' by corruption charge, revenue officer in UP's Ballia seeks transfer

''Hurt'' by a BJP MLA's allegation of corruption against him, a revenue officer posted here on Thursday requested the district magistrate to shift him out of the district. ''Tehsildar (revenue officer) Shivsagar Dubey has written to the DM and asked him to shift him from Bairia and order a probe into his properties after Bairia MLA Surendra Singh accused him of corruption,'' a senior officer said. The MLA allegedly called the officer on Thursday and accused him of corruption.

Dubey in his letter to the district magistrate said that he was ''hurt'' by the allegation and in his 31 years of service, such a treatment was never meted out to him''. ''I am posted as 'tehsildar', which is a post of responsibility. There is possibility of corruption in this post. Therefore, I request you to post me somewhere else where there is no chance of corruption. My properties should also be probed. If it is found that I am involved in corruption, I should be given compulsory retirement,'' the officer's letter said.

''...An MLA is people's representative and you (DM) should consider his complaint seriously and take suitable action. I am not finding it justified to continue the service with humiliation,'' the letter said. The BJP MLA, however, said that due to the officer's ''wrongdoings'' the image of the government is being maligned.

''To put pressure on me, the officer has written a letter to the DM,'' he said..