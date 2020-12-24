Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gupkar Alliance much stronger today than when it was formed: Farooq Abdullah

After the conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday said that the Alliance is much stronger today than when it was first formed.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:28 IST
Gupkar Alliance much stronger today than when it was formed: Farooq Abdullah
Members of the People's Alliance in Srinagar after a meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday said that the Alliance is much stronger today than when it was first formed. "The Gupkar alliance is much stronger today than when it was formed. We are united and we will continue to be united," Farooq Abdullah, Chief of the National Conference and PAGD member said after the Alliance met in Srinagar to discuss the results of the DDC elections.

The leaders also condemned the detention of political leaders in the union territory, saying that there was no need for the detention when the elections were conducted so peacefully. "One fails to understand that when elections were conducted so peacefully, why do you need to detain people as the government has done in the past. We condemned these detentions. Those detained should be released immediately," said PAGD Member and People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner KK Sharma declared the result for DDC Elections on Wednesday, according to which BJP won 75, NC bagged 67 seats Independent registered victory on 50 seats, PDP won 27 seats, Congress got 26 seats, JKAP bagged 12 seats, JKPC won 8 seats, JKPM won 3 seats, CPI(M) gained 5 seats while JKNPP and PDF won 2 seats each and BSP bagged 1 seat. The results of two constituencies--one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts-- are still awaited as counting of votes has been deferred there till further orders, the officials said. (ANI)

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020