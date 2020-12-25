Left Menu
EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against them by states under any excuse, including old cases, for at least one year after the completion of the Lok Sabha or assembly elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 00:06 IST
Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against them by states ''under any excuse'', including old cases, for at least one year after the completion of the Lok Sabha or assembly elections. There have been instances where Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) have been allegedly targeted by the state governments after elections by reopening old complaints and cases.

The chief electoral officers are usually IAS officers who have held other responsibilities in their respective states in the past. The Election Commission is yet to firm up its proposal which it plans to send to the government, sources aware of the development said.

They said officers who hold free and objective polls at times have been targeted by ruling parties in many states. The EC holds Lok Sabha, assembly, legislative council and Rajya Sabha polls through its CEOs in the states.

The Legislative Department in the Law Ministry is the nodal unit for the EC with whom the poll panel usually interacts..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

