CJI Bobde walks through sacred 'Vaikunta passage' at Lord Venkateswara temple

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday offered worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala near here on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi day, a temple official said. After worship, Bobde walked through the celestial Vaikunta passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.The passage is opened only on Vaikunta Ekadasi day, the official said.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:12 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday offered worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala near here on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi day, a temple official said. After worship, Bobde walked through the celestial Vaikunta passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

The passage is opened only on Vaikunta Ekadasi day, the official said. Bobde arrived here on Thursday evening and after a brief halt at a guest house on the hill, he offered prayers at the hill shrine during 'Poolangi Seva' also called Netradarshanam of the Lord late in the night, the official told P T I.

This was his second visit to the shrine as CJI after the one in November last year, the official said. After an overnight stay on the hills, Bobde visited the shrine in traditional attire and wearing a mask.

Before leaving the shrine, Justice Bobde was honoured by presenting a sacred silk cloth and a portrait besides laddu prasadam by TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy.PTI CORR PTI PTI.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

