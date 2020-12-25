Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena MP seeks new guardian ministers for Hingoli, Nanded

Hemant Patil, the Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, demanded on Friday that guardian ministers of Hingoli and Nanded districts in Maharashtra be replaced by ministers from his party. At least one of these two districts should have a guardian minister from the Shiv Sena, he said.Maharashtra has a system where ministers, besides their regular portfolios, are given the responsibility of a district..

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:39 IST
Sena MP seeks new guardian ministers for Hingoli, Nanded

Hemant Patil, the Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, demanded on Friday that guardian ministers of Hingoli and Nanded districts in Maharashtra be replaced by ministers from his party. The present guardian ministers of Hingoli and Nanded are Varsha Gaikwad and Ashok Chavan, both Congress leaders.

The Congress is a partner in the ruling Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi which also includes the NCP. Patil met Sena minister Sanjay Rathod here and made the demand.

Speaking to reporters later, Patil said development works in these two districts were not progressing fast enough and therefore their guardian ministers should be replaced by Shiv Sena ministers. ''At least one of these two districts should have a guardian minister from the Shiv Sena,'' he said.

Maharashtra has a system where ministers, besides their regular portfolios, are given the responsibility of a district..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated

Curfews, quarantines and even border closings complicated Christmas celebrations Friday for countless people around the globe, but ingenuity, determination and imagination helped keep the day special for many. In Beijing, official churches ...

Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, th...

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...

Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has made an appeal to people, saying that those who cannot play sports, should at least encourage the players by watching the games. The Sports Minister made the statement here while addressing a group of players...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020