Sena MP seeks new guardian ministers for Hingoli, Nanded

Hemant Patil, the Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, demanded on Friday that guardian ministers of Hingoli and Nanded districts in Maharashtra be replaced by ministers from his party. The present guardian ministers of Hingoli and Nanded are Varsha Gaikwad and Ashok Chavan, both Congress leaders.

The Congress is a partner in the ruling Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi which also includes the NCP. Patil met Sena minister Sanjay Rathod here and made the demand.

Speaking to reporters later, Patil said development works in these two districts were not progressing fast enough and therefore their guardian ministers should be replaced by Shiv Sena ministers. ''At least one of these two districts should have a guardian minister from the Shiv Sena,'' he said.

Maharashtra has a system where ministers, besides their regular portfolios, are given the responsibility of a district..