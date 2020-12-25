Left Menu
MP CM unveils Vajpayee statue, announces memorial in Gwalior

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday unveiled the statue of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee near Bhopal's 'Shaurya Smarak' on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary. The CM said a grand memorial based on Vajpayee's works, life, personality would be erected in his birthplace Gwalior.

He said Vajpayee was a true statesman who ruled the hearts of millions and was an ''institution in himself''. ''He was an able organiser, administrator, orator, poet, writer and journalist. Above all, he was a great human being with the quality to embrace even opponents. He made unparalleled contribution in India's new development,'' Chouhan said on the occasion.

MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and Assembly protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma were present at the event..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

