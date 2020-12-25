HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation: DEL50 FARMERS-LD PM Political rivals misusing farmers' protest to push their agenda; Govt willing to talk to all on farm issues: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the government's talks with protesting farmers and said genuine apprehensions about MSP guarantee have got overshadowed by unrelated issues such as the release of those accused of violence and making highways toll-free DEL52 RAJNATH-LD FARMERS Try new farm laws for a year or two, amendments will be made if not found beneficial: Rajnath to farmers New Delhi, Dec 25: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws as an ''experiment'' for a year or two and in case they are found not beneficial for the farming community, the government will do all necessary amendments. DEL56 FARMERS-LD PM-WEST BENGAL Mamata Govt destroying West Bengal; stopping central benefits for state farmers: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of ''destroying'' the state and depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year is given to each farmer.

CAL6 WB-TMC-BJP-FARMERS Modi govt trying to mislead farmers of West Bengal: TMC Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused the Centre of trying to mislead farmers of West Bengal by repeatedly blaming the state government for depriving them of cash benefits under the 'PM Kisan Nidhi Samman' scheme. MDS10 TL-RAJINIKANTH-LD HOSPITAL Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for BP fluctuations Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement.

Legal: LGD2 UP-COURT-MATHURA-KRISHNA 3rd plea in Mathura court seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque near Lord Krishna birthplace Mathura: A third plea has been filed in a Mathura court seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna here. Foreign: FGN9 NEPAL-POLITICS-LD COURT Nepal’s apex court issues show-cause notice to Oli govt over Parliament dissolution Kathmandu: Nepal’s Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government, asking it to furnish a written clarification over its decision to abruptly dissolve Parliament.

FGN3 US-LAWMAKERS-INDIA-FARMERS Seven US lawmakers write to Pompeo on farmers' protest in India Washington: A group of seven influential US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, have written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to raise the issue of farmers' protest in India with his Indian counterpart. By Lalit K Jha..