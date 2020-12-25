Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari unveils Vajpayee's statue in Assam's Silchar

Paying homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday unveiled a statue of the former prime minister in Silchar in Assam. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said during the tenure of Vajpayee, the East-West Corridor, connecting Saurashtra with Silchar, was envisioned and he had worked for the poor people of the country.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:19 IST
Gadkari unveils Vajpayee's statue in Assam's Silchar

Paying homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday unveiled a statue of the former prime minister in Silchar in Assam. The 13-feet bronze statue was unveiled by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at Mahasadak Zero Point at Rongpur here.

''Vajpayee was a beloved leader and he strengthened the democratic edifice of the country. He had a radiant personality and devoted his entire life for the farmers and poor people. We cannot forget him and we owe him a lot,'' Gadkari said at a public meeting. He said the unveiling of the statue of a ''multifaceted personality'' like Vajpayee was the greatest honour and it will inspire him to work with zeal and vigour for the development of the country.

The statue was unveiled in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP state president Ranjit Kumar Dass, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli and Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, among others. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said during the tenure of Vajpayee, the East-West Corridor, connecting Saurashtra with Silchar, was envisioned and he had worked for the poor people of the country.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, US need to be attentive to developments in Indo-Pacific: Nisha Biswal

India and the US will need to be attentive to the dangerous currents in the Indo-Pacific to ensure that the region continues to be a zone of peace, prosperity and pluralism, US India Business Council president Nisha Desai Biswal said on Fri...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours DCM2 BIZ-NDTV-SEBI ORDER NDTV promoters to appeal against Sebi order New Delhi NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, and promoter group company RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd will appeal against...

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia opened a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing her of violently trespassing when she tried to doorstep an alleged secret agent who Navalny says was part of a plot to kill him...

S.African health workers stretched as COVID-19 infections near 1 million

Matron Annamarie Odendaal has cancelled all staff holiday on the COVID-19 ward at the private Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg as a second wave of the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm South Africas health system.I called them back bec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020