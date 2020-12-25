Accept farmers' demand, repeal agri laws: Pilot to Centre

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said the Union government should accept farmers' demands and repeal its contentious farm laws. He also asked the Centre to stop the politics of "lies and deceit", adding if the laws were in the interest of farmers, they would have been celebrating their passage rather than sitting on the roads in protest. "The government should stop misconduct with farmers and withdraw the laws. The government does not care for them. Opposition parties, NGOs and people, all will have to come together to put pressure on the government," he told reporters during his Dausa visit.

He said the government had promised to double the income of farmers and now it is not ready to give promise on the minimum support price (MSP). He also exuded confidence that the Congress will win the next assembly elections in the state.

"More support among the public is there than the majority we have. Our government will complete five years in office," he said. He said those who stood with the party in the last assembly elections should get due honour and this is what AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said.

Pilot also visited Bharatpur where he offered floral tributes to its former ruler Suraj Mal on his death anniversary. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress MLAs Vishvendra Singh, Heram Chaudhary, Brijendra Ola, Murari lLl Meena and others were also present on the occasion.