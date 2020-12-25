Left Menu
BJP 'rising,' Congress 'diminishing,' says Javadekar

In Hyderabad, from just four corporators the party has now got 48 and similarly in Goa, the party won the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls, he said.Also, he cited civic poll results from Arunachal Pradesh, outcome of Assams autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council and Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat and said,everywhere, the BJP is rising and the Congress is losing everywhere. The impressive results across the nation in both rural and urban regions showed the credibility of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:36 IST
BJP 'rising,' Congress 'diminishing,' says Javadekar

Results of recent elections to civic bodies and bypolls in various parts of the country in which the BJP has made handsome wins showed the credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. The BJP is 'rising' while Congress is 'diminishing,' he told reporters here and slammed 'family parties.' While many parties in the country are ''one-family parties' ours is a 'party which is a family,'' he said.

The Minister for Information, Environment and Forest, however, did not name any party explicitly. Citing local body election results in Rajasthan, Goa, and Hyderabad, he said, ''the BJP is rising and Congress is diminishing.'' In Congress ruled Rajasthan, his party won 13 out of 21 zilla parishads bucking a 20-year trend of ruling party winning such local polls.

Also, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir after posting impressive wins and a record vote share in the District Development Council polls in the hill region. In Hyderabad, from just four corporators the party has now got 48 and similarly in Goa, the party won the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls, he said.

Also, he cited civic poll results from Arunachal Pradesh, outcome of Assam's autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council and Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat and said,''everywhere, the BJP is rising and the Congress is losing everywhere.'' The impressive results across the nation in both rural and urban regions showed the credibility of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. ''They (people) want promises to be fulfilled and not petty politics.'' In Tamil Nadu too, where Assembly elections are due during April-May next year, his party and the NDA combine would go on to deliver a ''stellar performance,'' he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

