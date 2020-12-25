Left Menu
Admin, police facilitating horse-trading after DDC poll results: Omar

National Conference president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the police and the administration in Jammu and Kashmir of facilitating horse-trading and defections following the announcement of DDC election results and alleged that some parties were using money, muscle and government coercion to make up the numbers.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

National Conference president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the police and the administration in Jammu and Kashmir of facilitating horse-trading and defections following the announcement of DDC election results and alleged that some parties were using money, muscle and government coercion to make up the numbers. Omar's remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari announced that Yasmeena Jan -- the District Development Council (DDC) member from Imam Sahib-I, in south Kashmir's Shopian district -- has joined the party here earlier in the day.

Jan had contested the polls on the National Conference (NC) mandate. "This explains why our leaders in Shopian district are being put under "preventive arrest" by the police. J&K police & the administration are facilitating horse trading & defections. The woman shown here joining the BJP's B-team contested & won elections on an NC mandate," Omar said on Twitter.

The NC vice president said it was shameful for the administration to play "partisan politics". "Shame on this administration for playing partisan politics to curry favour with the ruling party & their stooges. These parties couldn't win seats so now they are using money/muscle/threats & government coercion to make up the numbers. So much for "democracy has won"!" He said in another tweet.

The results of the DDC elections were announced on Tuesday.

