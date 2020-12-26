Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K BJP gets 16 new entrants from Nowshera

The new entrants claimed that for the first time in recent political history, people have developed faith in the Indian political system with sincere efforts from the BJP leadership.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:13 IST
J-K BJP gets 16 new entrants from Nowshera

Sixteen prominent people from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Friday. They joined the BJP in the presence of party president Ravinder Raina and former MLA R S Pathania along with other senior party leaders who welcomed them into the party.

Those who joined the saffron party included former bank manager Chaman Raina, retired forester Romesh Chander, former senior supervisor Kehar Singh and several social activists. Ravinder Raina said the BJP as a family welcomed them with open arms while adding that it is really encouraging to witness the entry of prominent persons from Nowshera into BJP.

He said this will strengthen democracy and the party will support them in their work for public welfare in lines with the BJP's principles. The new entrants claimed that for the first time in recent political history, people have developed faith in the Indian political system with sincere efforts from the BJP leadership.

TRENDING

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France records 20,262 more COVID-19 cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered 20,262 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 159 more related deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as fears of a new wave of the virus mount in the euro zones second-biggest economy.Frances nu...

Assam reports lowest coronavirus cases since May 23

Assam reported 61 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, the lowest since May 23, with the total cases so far rising to 2,15,836 ande no deaths were reported, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 61 new...

Militant killed, 2 security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search...

Park, public complex in north Delhi named after former PM Vajpayee: Civic body

A park and a public complex were named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday, the areas civic body said. A statue of the late veteran BJP leader was also installed at the complex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020