J-K BJP gets 16 new entrants from Nowshera
The new entrants claimed that for the first time in recent political history, people have developed faith in the Indian political system with sincere efforts from the BJP leadership.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:13 IST
Sixteen prominent people from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Friday. They joined the BJP in the presence of party president Ravinder Raina and former MLA R S Pathania along with other senior party leaders who welcomed them into the party.
Those who joined the saffron party included former bank manager Chaman Raina, retired forester Romesh Chander, former senior supervisor Kehar Singh and several social activists. Ravinder Raina said the BJP as a family welcomed them with open arms while adding that it is really encouraging to witness the entry of prominent persons from Nowshera into BJP.
He said this will strengthen democracy and the party will support them in their work for public welfare in lines with the BJP's principles. The new entrants claimed that for the first time in recent political history, people have developed faith in the Indian political system with sincere efforts from the BJP leadership.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kehar Singh
- Chaman Raina
- BJP
- Ravinder Raina
- Romesh Chander
- Indian
ALSO READ
Adityanath condemns attack on BJP convoy in WB, says attack reflects poor condition of law-order in state
Appeasement politics more important to INC than Hindu sentiment: BJP after opposition protests anti-cow slaughter bill
BJP leaders bring security to West Bengal who can't protect them from staged attacks, says Mahua Moitra
MHA summons West Bengal chief secretary, DGP on December 14, day after attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy.
Law and order in West Bengal worsening every passing day: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar in backdrop on attack on BJP chief J P Nadda.