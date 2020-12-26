Left Menu
Govt will have to listen to protesting farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Gandhi posted a video of protesting farmers and wrote: "Mitti ka kann kann goonj raha hai, sarkar ko sun na padega---The government will have to listen (to the farmers)."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24. Rahul Gandhi submitted the party memorandum having two crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind for the repeal of the farm laws, against which farmers are protesting on the Delhi borders since last month.

"I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," Gandhi had said. Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

