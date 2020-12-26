Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJD aims for nearly 33 per cent women reservation in parliament, says CM Patnaik

As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated its 24th foundation day at its party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, on Friday, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said that he aims to provide nearly 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:20 IST
BJD aims for nearly 33 per cent women reservation in parliament, says CM Patnaik
Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik at BJD 24th foundation day (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated its 24th foundation day at its party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, on Friday, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said that he aims to provide nearly 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament. Addressing the party workers on the occasion, BJD president and Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said, "I aim to provide nearly 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies." (roughly translated from his speech in Odia).

He has urged rural women to come forward and actively take part in the development of the State and be a part of this social movement. "Biju Janata Dal has actively taken part in this social movement. Women are the soul of this movement. By giving importance to women, BJD aims to reserve nearly 50 per cent seats for women in Panchayat seats and urban local bodies (ULBs). The party has been fighting for 33 percent reservation for them in the Parliament as well as in legislative Assembly. This fight will continue at every level", said Naveen Patnaik in his address to the party workers.

[{e0ed3947-35d2-4a43-b197-bd5b8a3515f3:intradmin/BJD_Foundation_Day..jpg}] "Many national parties talk women empowerment during elections, make commitments in their manifesto and then conveniently forget it after winning the elections. BJD will keep reminding these national parties about their forgotten promises", the minister added.

"From now on, in every session of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assembly, BJD will raise the women's reservation issue and give a constant reminder to national parties", he added. "Empowerment of Women is the Empowerment of Nation. No household, no state, no country has progressed without empowering its women. We cannot deprive half of our population of their rights. Women must have a voice in the political space of our country", he added.

Patnaik stated that Biju Janata Dal is the only political party in the country that has allowed tickets to 33 per cent women candidates in 2019 General Elections. Patnaik also tweeted, "BJD has transformed into a social movement and women are the soul of this social movement. Biju Janata Dal will continue to fight in every platform for reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly. #BJDFoundationDay." (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Hungary takes lead as Europe prepares to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it started vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in countries including France and Germany as the pandemic surges across the continent. Mass vaccinatio...

4 Al-Qaeda terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Helmand province

Four Al-Qaeda terrorists have been killed in an air strike by the Afghan forces in Helmand province, according to an official statement by the Afghanistan Defence Ministry.Tolo News quoted the Defence Ministry as saying that four terrorists...

Farmers' protest: Youth fly kites with messages written on them at Singhu border

After using loudspeakers, social media and distributing leaflets to carry their voices of protest against the three farm laws, a group of youngsters camping at Delhis Singhu border have found a new way of spreading their messages -- flying ...

Police offer security to inter-faith Bareilly couple

The Uttar Pradesh police has offered security to two interfaith couples after two Muslim women married youths after converting to Hinduism in Bareilly district. Both the women have claimed themselves to be adults on the basis of official do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020