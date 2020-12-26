Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second phase of Gram Panchayat polls in Karnataka on Sunday

A total of 2,709 panchayats of 109 taluks in Karnataka will go for voting in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Sunday, poll officials said. A total of 3,697 candidates have been elected unopposed already, officials said.The election is happening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who have tested positive or under primarysecondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling, they said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:35 IST
Second phase of Gram Panchayat polls in Karnataka on Sunday

A total of 2,709 panchayats of 109 taluks in Karnataka will go for voting in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Sunday, poll officials said. There are 1,05,431 candidates in the fray for 39,378 seats.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in over 20,728 booths. A total of 3,697 candidates have been elected unopposed already, officials said.

The election is happening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who have tested positive or under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling, they said. Elaborate security and COVID related precautionary measures have been made for the voting, they said, adding that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

Hand sanitisers will be available in polling booths. The number of voters in each booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000.

Anganwadi, ASHA workers and Health Department officials have been roped in for poll duty. Though these polls don't take place on party symbols,all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.

Polling for 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks were held in the first phase on December 22, and the counting for both phases will take place on December 30.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developi...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020