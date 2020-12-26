Left Menu
YSRCP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad applauds 'house pattas scheme' of YS Jaganmohan Reddy government

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad lauded the 'house pattas scheme' of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy government.

YSRCP MLC, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad lauded the 'house pattas scheme' of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy government. Providing 30 lakh house pattas to the poor is a historic program, he said while addressing mediapersons here on Saturday.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that this is not merely a welfare scheme but will boost the economy as well. About 20 crore workdays will be created and about 3 per cent GDP of the state is expected to increase. "The scheme will surely change the economic status of the state", he said.

The MLC appealed to the opposition parties not to create hurdles to the public welfare program. He said that the Opposition party has filed petition in the court against allotment of 54,000 house plots in Amaravati region, alleging that it will create demographic imbalance in the society.

"Are the poor not allowed to live in area where elite class people live", he asked. Dokka demanded the opposition to withdraw the cases in courts against this house pattas allotment scheme.

He said that this scheme will imbibe self confidence in the people. He denied the allegations of scam in the house pattas distribution scheme. Dokka appealed to the Left parties not to fall in the trap of other opposition parties, and support the housing scheme. (ANI)

