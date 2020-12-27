Left Menu
Another accused held in Haridwar rape-murder case

He is the second accused in the case and the owner of the readymade garment shop from whose godown the girls body was recovered a day after her brutal rape and murder.Ram Tirath Yadav, the main accused in the case, was arrested the same day but Rajeev succeeded in running away.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:17 IST
A second accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl here a week ago was arrested on Sunday from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Rajeev, who had been on the run since Monday last, was arrested on the basis of clues provided by his younger brother who was taken into custody by the police for interrogation on Saturday.

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj has confirmed Rajeev's arrest. He is the second accused in the case and the owner of the readymade garment shop from whose godown the girl's body was recovered a day after her brutal rape and murder.

Ram Tirath Yadav, the main accused in the case, was arrested the same day but Rajeev succeeded in running away. The accused allegedly offered a kite to the girl to lure her to the shop located in Rishikul area, where she lived.

The matter was raised by the Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly during its winter session recently, prompting the state government to constitute a committee headed by DIG Garhwal to arrest the absconding accused. The state government had also said it wanted capital punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

