HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL21 LD PM PM urges people to make resolution to substitute foreign products with made in India items New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to substitute foreign-made products they use with items produced in India, and said they should make this resolution for the country in the new year. DEL38 HP-LD RAJNATH Bid to mislead farmers will not succeed: Rajnath Shimla: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said attempts to ''mislead'' farmers on recent agriculture laws will not succeed. DEL41 FARMERS-CONG Govt must earn farmers' trust, shelve pollution ordinance & power bill before talks: Cong MPs New Delhi: Two Congress MPs from Punjab on Sunday said the Centre should withdraw the recent stubble burning ordinance and the Electricity Amendment Bill before its next round of talks with protesting farmer unions so that the dialogue to end the stalemate over three agri-marketing laws can progress smoothly.

CAL9 MN-LD SHAH PM Modi ended era of insurgency to bring flood of development in NE: Amit Shah Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the North East in his heart and so brought a flood of development in the region ending era of insurgency, bandhs and road blockades, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. DEL27 JK-LD ATTACK-FOIL Terror plot to attack temple in JK's Pooch foiled; 3 militant associates arrested Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday said it has arrested three Pakistan-linked militant associates and recovered six grenades from them, foiling a terror plot to attack a temple in the border district of Poonch and disturb communal harmony. BOM25 MP-VIRUS-LD SESSION MP Assembly's winter session put off due to COVID-19 situation Bhopal: The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the ''COVID-19 situation'', an official said on Sunday, hours after protem speaker disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs have tested coronavirus positive.

MDS11 TN-AIADMK-LD-BJP AIADMK says it is big brother in TN, asks BJP to fall in line or rework its 2021 poll options Chennai: In its first poll rally here, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday bluntly told ally BJP that it cannot be accommodated in the government if it won the assembly elections, due next year, and asserted that Saffron party cannot make a mark in the Dravidian heartland of Tamil Nadu. Business: DEL32 FARMERS-LD-TOWER-DAMAGE Punjab CM's appeal fails to stop damages to telecom towers; 176 more damaged Chandigarh: ‎Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's appeal to protesting farmers to not damage telecom infrastructure seems to have failed to deter new attacks, with more than 176 signal transmitting sites being vandalised in the last 24 hours, sources said on Sunday.

Foreign: FGN23 VIRUS-UK-OXFORD-VACCINE Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should be effective against new variant: Report London: The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca "should be" effective against the highly transmissible new strain of the virus, a UK media report said on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 PAK-PEARL Sindh Govt not to release four accused in Daniel Pearl's murder case Islamabad: Pakistan's Sindh province government has decided not to release British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides, accused of kidnapping and murdering US journalist Daniel Pearl, in view of a Supreme Court order, according to a media report.