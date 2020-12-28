Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dedicated, committed worker backbone of Congress party, say Girish Chodankar

A dedicated and committed worker is the 'backbone' of the Congress Party, said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:13 IST
Dedicated, committed worker backbone of Congress party, say Girish Chodankar
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Girish Chodankar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

A dedicated and committed worker is the 'backbone' of the Congress Party, said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar. Speaking at Congress Foundation Day function organised at South Goa District Congress Office on Monday, Chodankar appreciated the hard work of the party workers and said: "It is the strength of Congress Workers that the party has seen a lot of ups and downs and overcame various struggles."

"Our party has marched ahead and has played an important role in protecting the secular fabric of India," he added. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said, "Congress Party has a history of 136 years and it has contributed to the overall development of Goa. Only the Congress Party can protect the integrity and sovereignty of India. It is the Congress ideology and vision which has helped our country to emerge as a strong nation in the world."

MP Francisco Sardinha, former MLA Aleixo Sequeira, GPCC VP M K Shaikh, various block committee members, and other Congress functionaries were also present in the function. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack on BJP leaders in Punjab failure of state govt: party leader Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, Dec 28 PTI Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the alleged attack on his party leaders in Punjab was a failure of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as maintaining law and order in the state is his responsib...

False narratives about new farm laws hurting farmers' interests: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

False narratives about the new farm laws are doing significant harm to the interest of farmers as well as the economy in general, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday and expressed his disappointment at some economists changi...

Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist - local media

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutin...

Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax

Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Monday they had signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer to potentially buy its vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020