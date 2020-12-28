Dedicated, committed worker backbone of Congress party, say Girish Chodankar

A dedicated and committed worker is the 'backbone' of the Congress Party, said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar. Speaking at Congress Foundation Day function organised at South Goa District Congress Office on Monday, Chodankar appreciated the hard work of the party workers and said: "It is the strength of Congress Workers that the party has seen a lot of ups and downs and overcame various struggles."

"Our party has marched ahead and has played an important role in protecting the secular fabric of India," he added. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said, "Congress Party has a history of 136 years and it has contributed to the overall development of Goa. Only the Congress Party can protect the integrity and sovereignty of India. It is the Congress ideology and vision which has helped our country to emerge as a strong nation in the world."

MP Francisco Sardinha, former MLA Aleixo Sequeira, GPCC VP M K Shaikh, various block committee members, and other Congress functionaries were also present in the function. (ANI)