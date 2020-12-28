Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leaders should stop group politics, work together to win 2021 Kerala polls: PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (J) leader PJ Joseph has said that Congress party leaders should stop group politics and work together to win the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:35 IST
Congress leaders should stop group politics, work together to win 2021 Kerala polls: PJ Joseph
Kerala Congress (J) leader PJ Joseph (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress (J) leader PJ Joseph has said that Congress party leaders should stop group politics and work together to win the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls. "United Democratic Front (UDF) had won 19 out of 20 seats in the Parliament election. But in the local body election, there was no teamwork in UDF. Especially group politics have influenced the local body election. Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala should work in coordination. There should be a collective leadership in Congress. The Central leadership has to intervene to stop group politics in the Congress party. If all alliances in the Congress party work together, UDF can win the next election," Joseph told reporters here after meeting AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar.

"There is a common opinion that Ommen Chandy has to be more active in the party. More efficient leadership is needed at the district level. Kerala Congress (Joseph) group got more seats in local body election than Kerala Congress (M)," he said. Joseph said that he is in touch with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is with the Left front.

"I have informed NCP MLA Mani C Kappan that we are ready to offer Pala seat to Mani C Kappan. They will declare their stand," he added. Leaders of UDF allies met Anwar and discussed the situation of the party in Kerala after facing defeat in the local body election. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open near record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks. In a su...

Kerala Syrian Church dispute: Orthodox faction meets PM

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday said it had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has initiated discussions with two rival Kerala-based Syrian church groups to end their bitter battle for possession of over...

UK foreign minister concerned by trial of Hong Kong fugitives in China

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he was deeply concerned over a trial of Hong Kong fugitives in mainland China, and he urged Beijing to ensure that its justice system was fair and transparent. Ten people from Hong Kong a...

Delhi's air quality improves marginally

New Delhi, Dec 28 PTI Delhis air quality improved slightly on Monday due to favourable wind speed, weather department officials said. The citys 24-hour average air quality index AQI was 253 on Monday. It was 396 on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020