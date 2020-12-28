Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi womens rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 yearS

One of Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:37 IST
Saudi womens rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 yearS

One of Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Loujain al-Hathlouls case, and her imprisonment for the past two and a half years, have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers.

Al-Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled womens freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad. State-linked Saudi news outlet Sabq reported that al-Hathloul was found guilty by the kingdoms anti-terrorism court on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda, using the internet to harm public order and and cooperating with individuals and entities that have committed crimes according to anti-terror laws. She has 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A rights group called ''Prisoners of Conscience'' that focuses on Saudi political detainees said that al-Hathloul could be released as early as the end of March 2021 based on time served. She has been imprisoned since May 2018 and 34 months of her sentencing will be suspended. The judge ordered her to serve five years and eight months in prison for violating anti-terrorism laws, according to Sabq, which said its reporter was allowed inside the courtroom during Mondays session.

Sabq reported that the judge said the defendant had confessed to committing the crimes and that her confessions were made voluntarily and without coercion. The judge said the verdict was issued in the presence of the prosecutor, the defendant, a representative from the governments Human Rights Commission and a handful of select local media representatives..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open near record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks. In a su...

Kerala Syrian Church dispute: Orthodox faction meets PM

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday said it had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has initiated discussions with two rival Kerala-based Syrian church groups to end their bitter battle for possession of over...

UK foreign minister concerned by trial of Hong Kong fugitives in China

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he was deeply concerned over a trial of Hong Kong fugitives in mainland China, and he urged Beijing to ensure that its justice system was fair and transparent. Ten people from Hong Kong a...

Delhi's air quality improves marginally

New Delhi, Dec 28 PTI Delhis air quality improved slightly on Monday due to favourable wind speed, weather department officials said. The citys 24-hour average air quality index AQI was 253 on Monday. It was 396 on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020