Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:32 IST
File Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. Nabiullina, 57, became the second female governor of the Russian central bank in 2013 and helped steer Moscow through the 2014-2015 crisis after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, resulting in punitive Western sanctions.

"I thought that we didn't have such an issue in the central bank - we have many women working in top positions," Nabiullina told the RTVI TV channel in remarks broadcast on Monday. "But it turned out that we do have such an issue - young women feel they are promoted less as they can get married, get pregnant... We want to establish a special programme that would help women combine work and family," said Nabiullina.

Nabiullina, who has a son, was an economy minister and an aide to President Vladimir Putin before becoming governor. She chairs the central bank's 15-member board. Four other board members are women. Nabiullina has been highly praised by Western financial institutions for running a prudential macro-economic policy. She was named Euromoney's governor of the year in 2015 for "efforts to combat the macroeconomic storm".

