MP CM mocks Rahul for missing Congress Foundation Day event

MP CM mocks Rahul for missing Congress Foundation Day eventPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:47 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for being absentfrom the Congress' 136th Foundation Day event in Delhi onMonday
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former party chiefRahul Gandhi gave the party's 136th Foundation Day event amiss with senior party leader A K Antony unfurling the flag atthe AICC headquarters here
In a tweet in Hindi, Chouhan said Rahul may have gone''partying''.
