Congress conducts farmers' march in Telangana's Khammam

The Congress party-led by its legislative leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched a march in support of farmers in Khammam town on Monday.

ANI | Khammam (Telangana) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:24 IST
Visuals from the march. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Maallu said that the green Revolution was brought by his party to improve the condition of farmers and agriculture

"The current situation is very serious. The agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the country's economy, is in a critical condition. Congress party has led the country forward. The Congress party was formed 136 years ago today and brought independence to the country. The Congress party helped the country to attain independence and the green Revolution was brought to improve the farmers and agriculture," he told ANI. Cornering the Centre over farm legislations, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader said: "I would like to remind that the Congress party has brought in many welfare schemes for the welfare of the farmers. The Modi government is trying to "harass" farmers who are the backbone of the country today."

"If all agriculture goes into the hands of Ambani and Adani, the farmers will be destroyed and this country will collapse in the end," he said. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

