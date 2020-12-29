Left Menu
LoP, councillor suspended for 15 days from EDMC House: Mayor

East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain on Monday said Leader of Opposition and a councillor were suspended for 15 days for their alleged rude behaviour during the BJP-ruled EDMC House session which was marred by ruckus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:44 IST
East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain on Monday said Leader of Opposition and a councillor were suspended for 15 days for their alleged rude behaviour during the BJP-ruled EDMC House session which was marred by ruckus. As soon as the meeting started, Leader of House Pravesh Sharma began reading a condolence message, Jain said, and alleged the members of opposition AAP started ''creating an uproar''.

When the Leader of House presented a proposal related to property tax waiver scheme in the interest of residents of east Delhi, Leader of Opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi allegedly snatched away the motion from Sharma, the mayor said. The uproar reached to such a level that Geeta Rawat, a councillor from the opposition party, reached the mayor's seat. The agenda of the meeting was also torn by the Leader of Opposition, he alleged.

The mayor said he has expelled the Leader of Opposition, Manoj Kumar Tyagi and councillor Mohini Jeenwal for 15 days from the House meeting due to their ''insensitive and rude behaviour'', and councillor Rawat will be issued a letter for disciplinary action over her ''indecent behaviour''. PTI KND SRY.

