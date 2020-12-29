U.S. House votes to override Trump veto of key defense bill

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto of key defense billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 05:39 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill, in a rebuke to the president that underscored deep divisions in the Republican Party during his final weeks in office.
The House vote leaves the measure's fate to the Republican-led Senate, where a final vote is expected this week. If the Senate seconds the House action, it would be the first veto override of Trump's presidency.