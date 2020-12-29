BJP claims supporters attacked by TMC men in Bengal's Purba Medinipur dist

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that its supporters were attacked by TMC activists when they were on their way to attend newly inducted leader Suvendu Adhikari's roadshow at Nandigram in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Police, however, said that a scuffle broke out between locals and a group of people but the situation was soon brought under control.

Local BJP leadership alleged that several party supporters sustained injuries in the attack. ''Some of our men had to be hospitalised, while a few are missing,'' a saffron party leader said.

Reacting to the incident, Adhikari said, ''The TMC will have to face consequences. I will not take it lying down.'' The ruling party in the state, however, claimed that none of its activists was involved in the attack..