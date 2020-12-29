Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tikait takes dig at Opposition parties over farmers' ongoing agitation

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers may not have started the agitation if there was strong Opposition parties in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:18 IST
Tikait takes dig at Opposition parties over farmers' ongoing agitation
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait talking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers may not have started the agitation if there was strong Opposition parties in the country. One of the leaders of farmers' unions, Tikait said, "If the Opposition were strong, what was the need for farmers to launch the agitation?"

Several Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have maintained that the Opposition parties are misleading the farmers on the new farm laws, which are meant for their benefit. Meanwhile, farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered 34th day at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border.

Farmer delegations met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday to convey support for the laws ahead of the next round of talks between the government and protesting farmers on December 30. Tomar said even former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Shard Pawar wanted to implement reforms in the agriculture sector but were unable to do so due to external "pressure and influence".

The protesting farmers are demanding repeal of the three farm laws brought by the government recently. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanlaxmi Bank proposes to appoint Shivan JK as new MD, CEO; seeks shareholders' nod

Debt-ridden Dhanlaxmi Bank has proposed Shivan JK as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CEO and has sought shareholders approval for the same. Shivan retired as Chief General Manager of State Bank of India and handled var...

Sack Maha ministers Bhujbal and Wadettiwar: Maratha leaders

A group of Maratha leaders on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and demanded sacking of ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar for misleading the people on the reservation issue. Bhujbal NCP a...

Command Council provides detail on SA's move to level 3 of lockdown

The National Coronavirus Command Council NCCC on Tuesday provided detail on South Africas move to level 3 of the COVID-19 lockdown.Briefing the media virtually, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Z...

Important to inculcate scientific thinking in younger generation: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the ultimate aim of science is to make peoples life comfortable and happier, as he asserted that it is important to inculcate scientific thinking in the younger generation. Science is the foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020