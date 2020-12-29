Tikait takes dig at Opposition parties over farmers' ongoing agitation

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers may not have started the agitation if there was strong Opposition parties in the country. One of the leaders of farmers' unions, Tikait said, "If the Opposition were strong, what was the need for farmers to launch the agitation?"

Several Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have maintained that the Opposition parties are misleading the farmers on the new farm laws, which are meant for their benefit. Meanwhile, farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered 34th day at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border.

Farmer delegations met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday to convey support for the laws ahead of the next round of talks between the government and protesting farmers on December 30. Tomar said even former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Shard Pawar wanted to implement reforms in the agriculture sector but were unable to do so due to external "pressure and influence".

The protesting farmers are demanding repeal of the three farm laws brought by the government recently. (ANI)