Lucknow: Over 60 Congress workers taken into custody

Over 60 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody on Tuesday during their ''Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao Yatra'' here, police said. Around 60 to 70 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody at Shahid Park here while staging a protest without permission, Circle Officer (Sadar) Anurag Singh said. They were staging a protest without permission and also violating the COVID-19 guidelines, the CO added. However, the district unit president of the Congress, Neelam Nishad, claimed that partymen were taking out the “yatra” in a peaceful manner when around 300 of them were taken into custody. Nishad alleged that BJP government had no concern for cows and farmers. Cows are dying in gaushalas due to starvation and farmers are committing suicide because of debts and other problems, Nishad said. The “yatra” was scheduled to be led by state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from the district headquarter to Bharuwa Sumerpur town but police put him under house arrest in Lucknow on Monday evening, Nishad added.