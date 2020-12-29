No approval given for ganja cultivation in Goa, says Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a proposal has been moved before the state government to allow cultivation of marijuana, but no approval has been granted in the matter.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:04 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a proposal has been moved before the state government to allow cultivation of marijuana, but no approval has been granted in the matter. His statement came a day after Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai claimed there was a proposal to cultivate marijuana (ganja or grass) in the state for medicinal purposes.
Talking to reporters here,Sawant said a file on marijuana cultivation in the state has been moved before the government, but it has not been approved. ''There is a proposal, but that does not mean we have given approval. It is for the government to take a decision.
''That way, there are many things which are proposed to the government, but are never approved, he said. Sardesai, a former Goa Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday asked how the government will ensure that cultivation of marijuana will be limited to medical purposes.
