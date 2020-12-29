Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to undergo treatment in Mumbai, Sisodia will handle his departments

Cabinet minister Gopal Rais portfolios were temporarily allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury on Tuesday, the Delhi government said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:14 IST
Delhi minister Gopal Rai to undergo treatment in Mumbai, Sisodia will handle his departments

Cabinet minister Gopal Rai's portfolios were ''temporarily'' allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury on Tuesday, the Delhi government said. Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement.

The minister was handling departments like Development, General Administration, Environment, and Forest and Wildlife. ''In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor in consultation with the chief minister is pleased to allocate Gopal Rai's portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till further orders,'' according to a government notification. Sources said Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at a private hospital three years ago but he was feeling weakness in his muscles and was finding difficultly in work.

They said new robotic technology has come to India recently and is currently available in Mumbai. Rai has gone to undergo treatment through the new technology that will strengthen his muscles, the sources added. He is likely to be absent for around a month due to the treatment, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Niger ruling party candidate Bazoum leads early presidential results

The ruling partys presidential candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held a large lead on Tuesday in partial election results, although his early score was short of the 50 he would need to avoid a second round.Results published by the elector...

Fishermen from Daman, Vasai clash mid-sea; 1 hurt, FIR filed

A group of fishermenfrom Daman allegedly attacked occupants of a fishing boat from Vasai mid- sea following a dispute over jurisdiction, leaving one person injured here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. An offence under IPC section...

Florist killing case: Three policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

A day after a florist was battered to death by two men here, three policemen have been suspended for ignoring a complaint filed by his family members in April in which they had alleged threat to his life, officials said Tuesday. The action ...

Ram temple trust asks IITs to suggest models for strong foundation of temple

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology IITs to suggest better models for the foundation of the temple as a stream of the Sarayu river has been found below it, sources said on TuesdayThe construction co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020