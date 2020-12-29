Delhi minister Gopal Rai to undergo treatment in Mumbai, Sisodia will handle his departments

Cabinet minister Gopal Rai's portfolios were ''temporarily'' allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury on Tuesday, the Delhi government said. Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement.

The minister was handling departments like Development, General Administration, Environment, and Forest and Wildlife. ''In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor in consultation with the chief minister is pleased to allocate Gopal Rai's portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till further orders,'' according to a government notification. Sources said Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at a private hospital three years ago but he was feeling weakness in his muscles and was finding difficultly in work.

They said new robotic technology has come to India recently and is currently available in Mumbai. Rai has gone to undergo treatment through the new technology that will strengthen his muscles, the sources added. He is likely to be absent for around a month due to the treatment, they said.