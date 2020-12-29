Left Menu
6 Nominated members of BTC take oath

The six nominated members of the Bodoland Territorial Council took oath as members of the newly formed council at the BTC Secretariat here on Tuesday, an official said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:27 IST
The six nominated members of the Bodoland Territorial Council took oath as members of the newly formed council at the BTC Secretariat here on Tuesday, an official said. The six members, from different communities, were nominated by Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi to the Council which had recently elected 40 members to the Council in a two-phased elections.

The nominated members are Madhab Chandra Chetry (Gorkha), Sarnapawati Deka (Sarania Kachari), Wilson Hasda (Santhal), Pradip Kumar Bhuyan (Keot), Hemanta Kumar Rabha (Rabha) and Arpana Medhi (General). They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Speaker Katiram Boro in a brief swearing-in-ceremony in the presence of BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Bodo.

Earlier on December 15, the United Peoples' Party Liberal, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party combine, led by Bodo, formed the Council..

