BJP lodges police complaint against BJD govt, Naveen for 'hijacking' PMAY credit

The Biju Janata Dal BJD and the Biju Pucca Ghar scheme are named after Biju Patnaik, a former chief minister of Odisha and the father of Naveen Patnaik.Senior BJD leaders are not available for comment on the issue.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:39 IST
The opposition BJP on Tuesday lodged complaints against the Odisha government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at various police stations of the state accusing the administration of hijacking the credit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The BJP Mahila Morcha members submitted written complaints against the chief minister at the Capital Police Station alleging that the BJD government is using the logo of the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, its own housing scheme, on houses constructed under the central programme.

''While the government mentions PMAY in small letters on boards hung on beneficiaries' houses, it writes Biju Pucca Ghar is large letters along with a picture of Biju Patnaik,'' said Subashini Prusty, a leader of the BJP Mahila Morcha. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Biju Pucca Ghar scheme are named after Biju Patnaik, a former chief minister of Odisha and the father of Naveen Patnaik.

Senior BJD leaders are not available for comment on the issue. On Monday, BJP activists had staged demonstrations in all 314 blocks of the state protesting against the alleged practice of the state government.

BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan has claimed that the state government earlier attempted to hijack the credit of central governments ambulance service..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

