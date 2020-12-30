Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Blue and White teetering after key resignations

A senior member of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantzs Blue and White party resigned Tuesday, pushing the once-formidable movement farther toward collapse ahead of March elections.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:48 IST
Israel's Blue and White teetering after key resignations

A senior member of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party resigned Tuesday, pushing the once-formidable movement farther toward collapse ahead of March elections. The Knesset, Israels parliament, dissolved last week after the government failed to pass a national budget for 2020 amid bitter coalition disputes between its two main partners, the Likud and Blue and White.

Israel now heads to its fourth national election since March 2019 while facing a runaway coronavirus outbreak, a devastating economic crisis, and a prime minister on trial for corruption. Avi Nissenkorn, a former labor union leader who served as Israels justice minister in Gantzs party, said he was breaking away to join a new party with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. Huldai, a popular figure with Israel's secular left wing, was expected to announced the launch of his new party later Tuesday. “We will bring good news to hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel that they don't have a political home — and we will do this with actions and not words,” Nissenkorn said. Blue and White, which fought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus Likud party to a draw in three consecutive elections, is now disintegrating after several key party members have broken away. Blue and White said Gantz asked Nissenkorn to tender his resignation as justice minister after he had “chosen his new political home.” Earlier this week, Blue and White lawmakers Assaf Zamir and Miki Haimovich also jumped ship.

Blue and White held 17 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, but is now polling in the single digits in the run-up to the March 23 election..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020